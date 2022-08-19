Light rail service reduced for 2 weeks due to Columbia City station construction

Starting Friday and for the next two weeks, travelers planning to take the Link light rail should prepare for reduced train frequencies as Sound Transit crews begin the second phase of construction work at the Columbia City station.

The work is planned for Aug. 19 through Sept. 1.

Transportation officials said trains will operate every 20 minutes between Stadium and Angle Lake stations and about every 10 minutes between Northgate and Stadium stations. They also said from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., every other southbound 1-Line train will terminate at Stadium station rather than continuing south, which will need to alternate between serving southbound and northbound trains. During this time, Sound Transit personnel will be available at Stadium Station to help passengers.

Passengers on the trains that terminate at Stadium station will have to wait about 10 minutes before boarding the next southbound train Early morning and late evening trains will run at 20-minute frequencies between Northgate and Angle Lake stations.

In a news release, Sound Transit said in order for the work to be done, the southbound track will close at the Columbia City station for two weeks.

Crews will be removing the existing platform tiles and replacing them after creating a new surface they will reliably adhere to, officials said. The southbound platform will be closed during the time of the work.

The work at the Columbia City station is part of the "Future Ready" projects Sound Transit is working on for the light rail expansion.



