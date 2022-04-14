Light Rail resumes normal operations at U District, Northgate and Roosevelt stations

article

Sound Transit announced that Light Rail 1 Line trains are back in service at the Northgate, U District and Roosevelt Stations.

The stations were shut down earlier in the day due to a fire and "safety systems failure" at those stations.

The 1 Line was serving stations between Angle Lake and University of Washington. A shuttle was in place to service those between the UW station and the Northgate station.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram