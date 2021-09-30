Lewis County Commissioner dies of COVID

Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper has died from COVID-19, his partner announced on Facebook.

Stamper had been on a ventilator at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver as he battled the virus. He had been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to his partner, Bobbi Barnes.

"As I write this, Gary is in Heaven telling everyone about a small town half-way between Seattle and Portland and 20 miles east of I-5," Barnes wrote on Facebook. "I can not thank him enough for being the best friend ever, a fun travel partner, and a person who made me a better person just by the way he lived his life. He may have lost his battle with COVID, but he won the lottery with friends, family, and constituents who loved and supported him. Thank you all."

Stamper was 67 years old.

He was elected as a Lewis County commissioner in 2014.

