'Go now' evacuations extended in Yakima County as Schneider Springs Fire continues to burn

More Level 3 evacuation notices were issued for Yakima County residents on Tuesday afternoon as the Schneider Springs Fire continued to burn.

The Level 3 evacuations are in place along Highway 410 from the intersection of Highway 12 to Little Naches and Bumping Lake Road.

Level 3 evacuations mean you MUST leave the impact area as quickly as possible. Take your family, pets, and necessary items including medications and important papers and evacuate now.

EMA, SAR, fire departments, police and volunteers are going door-to-door to notify residents of the extended evacuation orders.

The fire started from lightning on Aug. 3 and has been burning ever since, according to fire officials.

Currently, 56,422 acres are burning and fire officials estimate complete containment by Oct. 1.

Find more up-to-date information on the fire here.

