Leonardo DiCaprio named as witness in rapper's money laundering trial

Leonardo DiCaprio is heading to a money laundering trial as a witness.

The "Shutter Island" actor will be among 72 witnesses prepped for former Fugees member Prakazrel "Pras" Michel's case.

In 2019, one of the founding members of the 1990s hip-hop group Michel, was charged in a campaign finance conspiracy that took place during the 2012 presidential election, the Justice Department confirmed then.

A four-count indictment accused Michel of conspiring with fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, usually known as Jho Low, to make and conceal foreign campaign contributions. He is alleged to have used straw donors to give campaign contributions to a U.S. presidential candidate, who is identified in the indictment only as Candidate A.

Low has gained attention in the last several years after U.S. officials accused him of masterminding a money laundering and bribery scheme that pilfered billions from the Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MDB. He's been charged separately by both U.S. and Malaysian officials in connection with that alleged fraud but remains at large.

Looted money allegedly paid for jewelry and luxury art and helped finance "The Wolf of Wall Street" and other Hollywood productions films. (Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Justice revealed a proposed witness list related to the case.

Michel is faced with a separate civil forfeiture complaint accusing him of a scheme to try to get the department to drop an investigation into embezzlement from a Malaysian investment fund. Michel has denied wrongdoing in that case.

The embezzlement from the fund, known as 1MDB, became a political scandal in Malaysia.

Looted money allegedly paid for jewelry and luxury art and helped finance "The Wolf of Wall Street" and other Hollywood productions films.

The Justice Department in 2018 announced charges against Jho Low and two former Goldman Sachs bankers in a money laundering and bribery scheme that pilfered money from the fund, created to spur economic development projects in that country.

Other witnesses listed for Michel’s trial are former White House chief of staff John Kelly, former deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, casino mogul Steven Wynn and more are included out of the 72 participants.

DiCaprio and Michel’s reps did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

