Legendary Seahawks fan 'Mama Blue' dies at 92

Legendary Seattle Seahawks fan Patti Hammond, who is better known as "Mama Blue," has died. She was 92 years old.

Hammond cheered on the Seahawks from the stands for more than four decades .

In 2007, she became the first-ever fan to raise the 12 flag before a game, and in 2020 she was voted the Seahawks Fan of the Year.

>>RELATED: Seahawks fan 'Mama Blue' in top three finalists for NFL's ‘Fan of the Year’ program

Hammond's daughter made the announcement of her death on Facebook.

It's unknown how Hammond died but in 2020, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.