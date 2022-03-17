Legacy fund created for deputy Dom Calata

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced on Thursday that a legacy fund has been set up for SWAT deputy Dom Calata.

The fund was created in partnership with Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers and 100% of the funds will go to Calata’s wife and their young son.

Calata, 35, was one of two deputies shot while serving a search warrant in Spanaway on Tuesday. He died from his injuries at St. Joseph Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon.

To donate to the Dom Calata Legacy Fund, click here.

Calata patrolled the South Hill area since 2015. Before joining the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, he was a soldier for the Army for eight years and he served with the Washington National Guard. In 2020, Calata returned home after a year-long activation and deployment overseas.

"We're all family here… my dad works here, my brother works here," said Sgt. Darren Moss. "I grew up in this community… I love this department, I love all of our deputies. I love Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, I love Deputy Dom Calata."

