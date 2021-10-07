Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest moves to Wenatchee for 2022
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Organizers with Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest announced this week that next year’s event will move to Wenatchee.
Oktoberfest organizers said on their Facebook page the new city administration decided the event was no longer working for the city of Leavenworth and their proposal for 2022 was denied.
Next year’s event will be at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
RELATED: Organizers cancel 2021 Leavenworth Oktoberfest amid pandemic
It’s unknown where they plan to have Oktoberfest after next year but organizers said they are working to find a permanent home.
The Bavarian town has hosted Oktoberfest for more than two decades.
Earlier this year, officials announced the 2021 Oktoberfest would be canceled due to the pandemic.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram