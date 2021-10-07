Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest moves to Wenatchee for 2022

article

Organizers with Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest announced this week that next year’s event will move to Wenatchee.

Oktoberfest organizers said on their Facebook page the new city administration decided the event was no longer working for the city of Leavenworth and their proposal for 2022 was denied.

Next year’s event will be at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

It’s unknown where they plan to have Oktoberfest after next year but organizers said they are working to find a permanent home.

The Bavarian town has hosted Oktoberfest for more than two decades.

Earlier this year, officials announced the 2021 Oktoberfest would be canceled due to the pandemic.

