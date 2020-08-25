Leavenworth cancels 2020 Christmas Lighting Festival

article

Washington's famous Bavarian town Leavenworth announced it is canceling its annual Christmas Lighting Festival this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce made the announcement Monday, saying that more than half a million Christmas lights will still transform the town into a Winter Wonderland.

“In order to maximize safety for both our residents and our visitors to Leavenworth, the Leavenworth Chamber Board of Directors are taking a series of carefully considered measures that will decrease density in the downtown core while still delivering the magical holiday experience that only Leavenworth can provide,” said Troy Campbell, executive director of the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce.

The Village of Lights will be on display from Thanksgiving through Valentine's Day. A timer will turn the lights on at 4:45 each afternoon.

The Chamber also said the magical lights would be available to watch virtually.

“Our hope is that this will encourage visitors to enjoy Leavenworth and the Village of Lights display throughout the week and the season, and online as opposed to drawing large groups together around festival events on those few weekends,” said Campbell.