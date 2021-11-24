Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until SUN 6:00 AM PST, Mason County
5
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Lawsuit filed over WA House’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for lawmakers

Published 
Updated 4:12PM
Olympia
Associated Press

Lawmaker locked out of office at Washington state capital over vaccine rule

Lawmakers and legislative employees at the Washington state House must prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to access House facilities through early January, under a rule adopted by a House committee late last month.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A handful of Republican state lawmakers and others are suing Democratic leaders and a House official over a plan that allows a limited number of lawmakers vaccinated for COVID-19 on the chamber floor during the upcoming legislative session.

The new plan released by House officials last week also requires representatives who don’t verify their vaccination status to undergo COVID-19 testing three times a week in order to work in their on-campus offices.

It also requires members of the public to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken with 72 hours in order to sit in the House gallery that overlooks the lawmakers as they work.

RELATED: New plan allows only vaccinated Representatives in House chamber

The Seattle Times reported that the lawsuit was filed Monday in Thurston County Superior Court. It was filed by Reps. Jim Walsh, Robert Sutherland, Jenny Graham, Rob Chase, Bob McCaslin and Jesse Young, plus citizens from those lawmakers’ districts who say they are affected by the restrictions on their representatives.

"The Plans appear to be an underhanded method used by a few tyrannical members to impose Governor Inslee’s mandate on a legislative body specifically exempt from the mandate," the complaint states, referring to the governor’s vaccine mandate for executive branch employees.

Democratic House Speaker Laurie Jinkins said the lawsuit is without merit.

RELATED: Lawmaker locked out of office at Washington state capital over vaccine rule

"Once again, certain members of the House Republican Caucus are choosing to engage in performative stunts for media attention rather than modeling public health best practices to keep fellow lawmakers, legislative staff, and the public safe from a highly contagious virus," Jinkins said in prepared remarks. "The House operations plans allow all members to fully represent their constituents and fulfill the duties of their office in the midst of an ongoing pandemic."

The legislative session begins Jan. 10.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram