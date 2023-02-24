Lawmakers take another step forward to removing some restrictions from police chases

Thursday, lawmakers took another step forward toward giving officers more freedom when it comes to chasing suspects.

House Bill 1363 would add more crimes to when law enforcement is permitted to chase, and would reinstate "reasonable suspicion" as enough proof to pursue a suspect.

The House Transportation Committee voted 22 to six (with one vote excused) to move the police pursuit bill forward.

Last week, a list of about 200 different leaders from approximately100 cities across the state signed a letter in favor of loosening pursuit bills.

Governor Jay Inslee also voiced his interest in seeing a new pursuit law passed during a press conference last week.

"We’ve learned some things since the bill originally passed. So, I’m open to those ideas. But obviously I can’t sign a bill that doesn’t get to my desk. So, I hope legislatures will continue to discuss that. I hope some bill can get to my desk," he said.

However, not everyone is in favor of removing the restriction placed on officers.

Earlier this week, Lorena Gonzalez, the Legislative Director of the ACLU, WA talked about her concerns if the bill passes.

"Vehicle pursuits are adrenaline-charged, dangerous tactics that often time result in the death of not only those being pursued, but even officers who are in pursuit," she said. "If more time is needed to collect more data, then certainly that would lead us to support a bill that is designed to study this, before policies are enacted," she added.

The next step in the process is the bill moving to the House. That debate has not been scheduled.

The biggest hurdle will be if this bill makes it to the Senate. That is where it will run into the most opposition from lawmakers.