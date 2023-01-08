Law enforcement investigating 'suspicious' death in Algona

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Algona.

Algona Police officers were called to reports of a person slumped over in a car on Sunday. When they arrived, they determined the person—a 33-year-old man from Everett—was dead.

Authorities have not determined a cause of death, but have ruled it suspicious.

Algona Police is investigating the death with help from the Coalition of Small Police Agencies Major Crimes Unit, the King County Prosecutor’s Office and Washington State Patrol’s evidence team.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information on the death is urged to contact Algona Police at (253) 833-2743 or policerecords@algonawa.gov.