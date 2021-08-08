Deputies, fire officials investigating 5 vehicle arsons in south King County
TUKWILA, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office and the Tukwila Fire Department are investigating five instances of arson that occurred in the early hours of Aug. 8.
The five arsons occurred in south King County from the span of midnight to 4 a.m., mostly involving vehicle fires and one food truck in SeaTac, Tukwila and Burien.
Deputies have a person of interest who they believe is responsible for all 5 fires.
No further information has been reported.
Deputies say no one was injured.
