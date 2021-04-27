Last week to sign up for 'Survive the Sound,' a game that helps PNW salmon populations

This week is the last week to sign up for an online game based on the challenges that local salmon populations face just to survive migration.

With six days left until migration, more than 8,200 people have signed up to play "Survive the Sound."

The game uses real data collected as part of research efforts to tell the story of imperiled steelhead and the challenges they face.

"During the journey, everyone develops a deeper connection to their local environment, encouraging them to take action to protect it," the website reads.

The survival of juvenile Chinook, coho and steelhead salmon in the Salish Sea has declined, and in some cases, to less than one-tenth of the levels experienced in the 1970’s and 80’s. For some populations, mortality rates in the Salish Sea are so high that less than 15% of the fish departing their natal rivers make it to the open ocean, jeopardizing fisheries and making freshwater habitat restoration less effective.

Long Live The Kings, the non-profit organizing 'Survive the Sound,' aims to learn where mortality occurs and determines how fish are dying and provides a framework to address the underlying causes.

The 2021 migration, for all to watch, will take place May 3-7.

Register for free to participate here.

