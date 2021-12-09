Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
5
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
High Wind Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM PST until SAT 7:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Lewis County, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior

Last hospitalized Oxford High School shooting victim moved from ICU to standard room

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Oxford High School Shooting
FOX 2 Detroit

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The last hospitalized Oxford High School shooting victim has been moved from the intensive care unit to a standard hospital room.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl who is at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-Oakland, was moved Thursday. She will remain in the hospital for 4-6 weeks during her rehabilitation. 

The teen is one of six people who were injured in the school shooting. Four other students were killed.

The other victims who were hurt have been released from hospitals.

The families of survivors have asked for privacy. Those wishing to donate can help through pages verified by GoFundMe.

GoFundMe pages for survivors of Oxford High School shooting

For six teenaged survivors of the Oxford High School shooting, their families are asking for help as they fight their way through the next chapters of their lives.