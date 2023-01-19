LASA Sandwiches & Pearls: Classic Filipino favorites - Pork belly and Tofu roll recipes

LASA Sandwiches and Pearls based out of Lynnwood, Washington shared a couple delicious recipes on Studio 13 Live for aspiring chefs to try out at home.

In Thursday's Evergreen Eats segment, Chef Jhef Romero showcased his Filipino favorites; the Lechon Kawali Roll and his vegetarian-friendly Tofu Roll. The step-by-step instructions can be followed in the video above, and the list of ingredients can be found below.

LECHON KAWALI ROLL

PORK BELLY

ROMAINE LETTUCE

SOY GLAZE

HERB GARNISH

RED CHILI

TOASTED HOAGIE

TOFU ROLL

BRINED TOFU

ROMAINE LETTUCE

SOY GLAZE

HERB GARNISH

RED CHILI

TOASTED HOAGIE

You can visit LASA Sandwiches and Pearl's website here.