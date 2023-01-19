Expand / Collapse search

LASA Sandwiches & Pearls: Classic Filipino favorites - Pork belly and Tofu roll recipes

By FOX 13 News Staff
SEATTLE - LASA Sandwiches and Pearls based out of Lynnwood, Washington shared a couple delicious recipes on Studio 13 Live for aspiring chefs to try out at home.

In Thursday's Evergreen Eats segment, Chef Jhef Romero showcased his Filipino favorites; the Lechon Kawali Roll and his vegetarian-friendly Tofu Roll. The step-by-step instructions can be followed in the video above, and the list of ingredients can be found below.

LECHON KAWALI ROLL

  • PORK BELLY
  • ROMAINE LETTUCE
  • SOY GLAZE
  • HERB GARNISH
  • RED CHILI
  • TOASTED HOAGIE

TOFU ROLL

  • BRINED TOFU
  • ROMAINE LETTUCE
  • SOY GLAZE
  • HERB GARNISH
  • RED CHILI
  • TOASTED HOAGIE

You can visit LASA Sandwiches and Pearl's website here.