Deputy shoots at suspect who rammed stolen car into patrol vehicles in Everett

Detectives are investigating after a Snohomish County deputy fired a shot at a man who investigators say rammed a stolen car into multiple patrol vehicles Tuesday in unincorporated Everett.

Before 5:30 p.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said there was large law enforcement presence in a Safeway parking lot in the 5800 block of 134th Place Southeast in Everett and people should avoid the area.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) said deputies were responding to a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they found a man sitting in a parked car. Deputies ran the car's license plate and discovered the car was stolen.

When deputies tried to contact the man, the man started ramming into multiple patrol cars and a bystander's car, investigators said.

According to detectives, a deputy fired a shot at the suspect's car and the suspect was not hit.

The suspect complied and was taken into custody and brought to the Snohomish County Jail.

Four deputies were involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

