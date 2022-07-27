Large fire burns at Federal Way apartment complex

article

Multiple fire crews are responding to a large fire that is burning through a Federal Way apartment building.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 35200 block of 21st Ave. SW.

South King Fire said they were able to rescue a victim from the top floor where the roof had collapsed moments before.

There were a few injuries and a firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries. A dog was also rescued from an apartment and given oxygen.

Firefighters said the fire spread so quickly due to the dry heat and the hot temperatures.

At least 16 units were in the building. It's unclear how many of those units were damaged but the building has been evacuated for the time being.

This is a developing story.