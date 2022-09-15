Large fire burning at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167

Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington.

Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire.

The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley Highway S.

It was too early to know what may have caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Valley Regional Fire said that no buildings are at risk at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.