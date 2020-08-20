Large fire at construction site under control after blowing heavy smoke onto I-90

UPDATE: The fire was under control as of 7:20 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.

A three-alarm fire at an apartment building under construction in Seattle's north Beacon Hill neighborhood is causing heavy smoke over I-90 near I-5.

Seattle firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Sturgus Avenue, where the fire had spread from the construction site to an adjacent building. Firefighters say there are multiple structures on fire.

Another building nearby had to be evacuated, and residents in the area are asked to close their windows to avoid smoke inhalation.