Large barge hits three homes in Gig Harbor

Crews responded Monday morning to a large barge that ran aground and hit three homes in Gig Harbor.

According to Gig Harbor Fire, it happened off Sunrise Beach Drive.

Barge hits homes in Gig Harbor (Photo courtesy Gig Harbor Fire)

No one was injured, but a rescue team is providing "stabilization" to one home.

It's unclear what caused the barge to veer into the homes.

Barge hits homes in Gig Harbor (Photo credit: Gig Harbor Fire)

The Coast Guard and the Pacific County Sheriff's Office are on scene as well.

Authorities have not released any additional information. Check back for updates as we learn more.

