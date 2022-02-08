Large amount of explosives found at Yelm home, police say

Thurston County sheriff's deputes say a "large amount of explosives" was found Tuesday at a home in Yelm.

Deputies tweeted about the incident just before 3:00 p.m. The home is located on Neat Rd SE near Cougar Vlg Ln SE.

Deputies said residents may see a large response from local, state and federal agency partners and asked the public to avoid the area if possible.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents including a certified explosives specialist were assisting the sheriff's office.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

