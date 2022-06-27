Lanes of Vantage Bridge closed for repair work Monday, Tuesday

Westbound lanes on Vantage Bridge will be restricted early this week for some much-needed repairs.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews identified several spots along westbound I-90 in need of repair.

The bridge is pockmarked with cracks and potholes, many of which have been filled over the years. WSDOT shared an image of one of the holes in question, which appears to have worn-out repair work on it fading away.

Officials have not specified what lanes will be closed, but say they will be closed at all times until Wednesday.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for longer travel times.