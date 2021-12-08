I-90 reopens at Snoqualmie Pass following several spin outs

All lanes of I-90 have reopened after a several-hour shutdown on Wednesday.

Eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed near North Bend due to vehicle spin outs and weather conditions.

Lanes were closed just an hour prior near the summit of Snoqualmie Pass following several spin-outs. The summit reopened, but traffic came to a standstill once again just miles down the road.

WSDOT closed eastbound I-90 just west of the summit after cars and an Amazon delivery truck spun out on the Interstate. Officials said vehicles were spinning out because some drivers are not chaining up or using snow tires.

Chains are required in both directions unless you have an all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

Stevens Pass (US Highway 2) is closed eastbound at Scenic and westbound at the summit until further notice.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: