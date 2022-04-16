Lane closures on SR 512 near Puyallup start next week for litter removal
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Ecology (WSDOE) will be removing litter on State Route 512 near Puyallup, causing lane closures and likely travel delays for drivers next week.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), beginning Monday, April 18, the left lanes will be closed while WSDOE maintenance crews clean litter from the center median.
The work zone spans five miles over several days and may lead to long backups. WSDOT is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible, or plan ahead to allow extra driving time.
The lane closures will occur each day from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in two-mile increments along State Route 512 from Pacific Avenue and State Route 7 near Parkland to South Meridian near the state fairgrounds in Puyallup.
Here is the schedule for the WSDOE cleanup:
Eastbound SR 512
- Monday, April 18: Pacific Avenue/SR 7 to Portland Avenue East
- Tuesday, April 19: Woodland Avenue East to SR 161
- Wednesday, April 20: North Meridian to Benston Drive East
Westbound SR 512
- Monday, April 25: South Meridian to SR 161
- Tuesday, April 26: South Fruitland Avenue East to Portland Avenue East
