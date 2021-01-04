Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes Northern Cascades
13
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:30 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:32 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
High Wind Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
High Wind Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, North Coast
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 12:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:52 AM PST until TUE 8:45 AM PST, Garfield County, Whitman County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM PST, Whitman County

Landslides, road closures reported as record-setting rain continues

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Weather
Q13 FOX

Soaking rains Monday

Watch for river flooding and standing water.

SEATTLE - The South Sound and parts of the coast have seen the wettest first four days of January on record - and it's still raining! 

According to the National Weather Service, 5.99 inches of rain has fallen in Hoquiam as of Jan. 4, beating the previous record of 5.7 inches set in 2003. Olympia beat its 3.67-inch record from 1956 with 3.69 inches of rain to ring in the new year. 

In Seattle, the 2.83 inches of rain recorded for the first four days of January 2021 make it the third wettest start to January on record. The current record is 3.34 inches set in 2007. 

As of 10 a.m. Monday (Jan. 4), Hoquiam is at 58 percent of their average January rainfall. Seattle and Olympia are at 51 percent and 47 percent, respectively. 

The heavy rain and mountain snow - which will continue until Wednesday - are forcing road closures and mudslides throughout the Puget Sound region and making pass travel challenging. The mountains got more than 50 inches of snow last week alone!

Click here for a map of affected roads in King County. 

Four rivers are currently at flood stage, bringing floodwaters to low-lying and flood-prone areas like the Snoqualmie Valley. 

The Sounder North commuter train between Everett and Seattle is suspended until Jan. 6 because of a mudslide on the tracks, while another mudslide on U.S. 2 east of Leavenworth caused the highway to be closed for a couple of hours. 

Photo of mudslide on BNSF train tracks after days of heavy rain. The slide has forced the cancellation of the Sounder train between Everett and King Street Station. (Photo courtesy BNSF)

When will we see some relief? Not as soon as we'd like. There's another big rain- and snowmaker expected to reach Western Washington by Tuesday afternoon. We should dry out by Wednesday afternoon and stay dry on Thursday. 

DOWNLOAD THE Q13 WEATHER APP FOR LOCATION-BASED SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS. 