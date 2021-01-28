Landslides pose current, future threats along SR 109 in Grays Harbor County

Landslides are showing their destructive might in Grays Harbor County, but they're also posing a lingering threat that could cut off a coastal community.

A slide has forced SR 109 to close, just west of Hoquiam. Washington Department of Transportation said an enormous amount of the hillside collapsed onto the road.

Quinault Indian Nation fears the next big slide could put the village of Taholah on a virtual island. The urgent concern is an area called "88 Corner," located about one mile south of Taholah. Mapping shows a slow-moving landslide now blamed for cracked pavement on SR 109 and could lead to the highway possibly collapsing.

The Tribal government declared a state of emergency for the region. Lawrence Ralston, QIN treasurer, said they are actively seeking federal assistance for risks that threaten to cut off reliable road access.

"It’s unfortunate that we have these slides to deal with but who could have foreseen this combined with a pandemic. It just makes it that much harder to address," said Ralston.

Seeing is believing when it comes to just how big the landslide is on SR 109 near Hoquiam.

"This here is humungous. It’s like a baseball field, football field or something," said Sheila Kristom who lives near the slide. "Those men look like little bitty toys and the machinery looks like Tonka toys compared to it."

Kristom has lived in this neighborhood for 44 years and couldn’t resist getting a closer look.

"Oh, it’s unbelievable, it’s astronomical. I can’t believe it. We have never had a slide here, never ever thought there would be a slide here," said Kristom.

WSDOT closed the road in both directions on January 17th until further notice. Detours are in place, but it’s costing neighbors like Cindy Crum an extra 30 minutes to get around.

"My husband has to go cancer treatments at Virginia mason and they usually start early in the morning. So, we’re up pretty early to get out of there and having another half an hour on that schedule is pretty bad," said Crum. "I’m hoping that they hurry. I really do. Because this is a great inconvenience."

As crews work to shore up the landslide, the Quinault Indian Nation is proactively making an alternative option in case it happens closer to their home.

"The narrow road that we have right now is a logging road and it’s a one-way undeveloped gravel road. And, it would take a lot of permits and a huge process, a lengthy process to expand it to a two-lane," said Ralston.

Ralston mentioned about 1,200 people would be practically isolated if a landslide happened near Taholah, located at the end of SR 109 on milepost 40.

"Some call it the end of the road, we call it the beginning of the road. But, it literally is. It doesn’t go anywhere so we’re pretty much isolated," said Ralston.

WSDOT said it does not have a date when the highway will reopen. Officials said safely removing the enormous amount of dirt and debris is the main focus right now.