Landslides close several roads in western Washington counties

With heavy rain hitting western Washington, several landslides and mudslides have shut down roads and highways in several counties.

A reminder to drivers: do not drive through flooded roadways if they are not already blocked off. The water may be deeper than it appears.

In King County:

A landslide is blocking the roadway in the 2200 block of Maple Valley Highway in Renton. Avoid the area if possible. Expect an extended road closure.

In Pierce County:

Sunrise Beach Dr. NW in Gig Harbor is closed in the 10210 block due to a landslide.

Road closure due to a slide on SR 108 at MP 5. The road is closed both directions from MP 3.08 near Elma Hicklan Rd to MP 9.7 near Hurley Waldrip Rd beginning at 12:29 pm on Jan. 6, 2022 until further notice.

Kolisch Road E (in Carbonado) is closed at the 32910 block due to a landslide.

In Snohomish County:

Crews cleaned up a landslide on Pioneer Highway, south of the town of Stanwood. The highway is shut down on the east end at Norman Rd and at 28th Ave W on the west side and will remain closed through the morning commute hours on Friday.

In Grays Harbor County

SR 108 at MP 5 is closed in both directions for the second time today for another landslide. Seek alternative routes. There is no specified time for reopening.

Slide on SR 109 both directions at MP 2 near Hoquiam South City Limits beginning at 9:15 pm on Jan. 6, 2022 until further notice. Roadway is fully blocked.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan, Abby Acone and Scott Sistek