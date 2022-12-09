Expand / Collapse search
Landslide in Palos Verdes Estates captured on SkyFOX video

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
California
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Emergency crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates Friday morning after a landslide occurred.

It happened near Beach Club Road and Rosita Place. A house sits on top of the cliff with a small section of Rat Beach underneath.

Video from SkyFOX show the side of the cliff collapse, causing a county maintenance truck to be hit by heavy debris. 

There is about 150 feet between the cliff and edge of the ocean; after the rockslide occurred, that distance shrank to 58 feet.

snapshot-2022-12-09T111415.071.jpg

No injuries have been reported. 

People are urged to avoid the area. There are signs in the area warning people of falling rocks and unstable land. 

This is developing story, check back for updates. 