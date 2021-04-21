Landslide causes gas leak in Auburn

A small landslide caused a gas leak and prompted evacuations in an Auburn neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Valley Regional Fire officials said it happened around 7 a.m. in the 1600 block of Knickerbocker Drive.

It was a smaller landslide, about 50 by 100 feet, but big enough to move a shed and break a gas line.

The home and neighboring homes were evacuated but residents were able to return after the gas leak was secured.

Fire officials said the city of Auburn will evaluate the stability of the hill and surrounding structures.

