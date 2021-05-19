Lakewood Police warn of phone scam requesting money in name of fallen officer

The Lakewood Police Department is warning locals of a new scam to hit the area, where residents receive a phone call from someone pretending to be from the department asking for the "Fallen Officer Food Drive."

The department reminds people that they never call anyone to solicit donations for the annual event in honor of the officer, which also doesn't happen until November.

Lakewood police said they solicit donations the same way every year: on Facebook, Twitter, on their reader board and on their website. They will also work with the Emergency Food Network to mail out donor letters, but they will never call you.

"Help us prevent these criminals from robbing anyone in the name of our Fallen… Stay diligent. Scammers are everywhere, unfortunately, and the best way to stop them is some quick and easy fact-checking. If you have a doubt, hang up/close the door and call the company they claim to be representing," Lakewood police wrote on Facebook.

