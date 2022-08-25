Lakewood Police seek help finding vulnerable 82-year-old woman
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing vulnerable adult.
According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), 82-year-old Bessie White went missing from her adult family home after taking a bus to Seattle.
Authorities say video footage shows Bessie catching a Seattle-bound bus from the Lakewood Towne Center, and being dropped off at the Sodo station at 7:10 p.m. Her caregivers say there was activity on her TruLink card in Seattle after she was dropped off.
Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black wig over her grey hair, a red jacket, orange shirt, white pants and a cream-colored purse.
Her caregivers are concerned for her safety, because she is not familiar with the Seattle area.
Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the LPD at 253-830-5000.