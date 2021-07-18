Lakewood police: Man held wife, 8-year-old child hostage

Lakewood Police responded to a domestic violence call on Sunday, involving a man who allegedly held his wife and her 8-year-old daughter hostage.

According to police, the man was inside an apartment on True Lane Southwest with the woman and child. He has a protection order barring him from contacting the mother and daughter.

At some point, the woman was able to get out of the apartment, but the 8-year-old child was still inside.

After the woman left the apartment, officers heard shots inside around 9:52 a.m. Officers did hear the 8-year-old child in the background talking to the suspect, so it's unknown where the shots were directed or if anyone was injured.

The child was seen by officers through a door at 11:23 a.m.

The man still refused to come out and officers had to evacuate some nearby units as a precaution. A negotiator is at the scene speaking with the subject.

Several hours later, the negotiators were able to get the child out of the home. Now that both mother and child are safe, police will go after the suspect on another day.

The suspect is in violation of the protection order and looking at charges of domestic violence assault, possible kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.

This is a developing story. Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

