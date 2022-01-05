Lakewood COVID testing site to close permanently, citing high demand and not enough space

article

Pierce County is closing its Lakewood COVID-19 testing cite due to extremely high demand.

Officials say the location simply is not suitable for the high volume of testing, as well as safety concerns with the huge traffic backups stretching back several blocks. The site will permanently close after the end of the day Wednesday.

The county’s temporary testing site at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup remains open through the week.

In the meantime, the county is looking at other sites that can handle larger crowds before they open another testing site.

