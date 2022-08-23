Expand / Collapse search

Lake Washington sewage spill closes multiple beaches

By FOX 13 News Staff
King County
County officials are warning the public to avoid the water at Howell Park, Madrona Beach and the areas in between them, due to a sewage spill making the water unsafe.

LAKE WASHINGTON, Wash. - King County officials are warning people to not swim or go into the water at several beaches and parks on Lake Washington after a sewage spill Monday morning

The county said the waters could make people and pets sick. 

The following beaches are closed: 

  • Gene Coulon
  • Madrona Beach
  • Matthews Beach
  • Meydenbauer Bay Beach
  • New Castle Beach

People should not swim at Howell Park, Madrona Beach or the Lake Washington shoreline between them. This also includes parks at East Olive and East Pine streets. 

Test results will be updated once a week and officials said they are usually on Wednesday afternoons.


 