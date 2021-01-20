Lake Stevens teacher who went viral for virtual lessons to be featured on Biden's primetime special

A Snohomish County kindergarten teacher whose energetic virtual lesson videos went viral on social media will be featured on tonight's primetime "Celebrating America" inauguration special.

Mackenzie Adams, who teaches at Glenwood Elementary School in Lake Stevens, is one of six "everyday" Americans chosen to be a part of the star-studded event. It will be hosted by Tom Hanks and include performances by Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and more.

Adams' claim to internet fame began in September, not long after the start of the remote learning school year.

She started posting short videos of her teaching on Zoom from an empty classroom. Her energy and animation quickly caught the eyes of millions of people who shared her enthusiasm on every social media platform. Now, her videos will be shared with millions more after an appearance on national TV.

"I wasn’t expecting it at all. It's amazing," Adams told Q13 News. "I was just trying to see what I looked like while I was teaching."

Adams said her role in the primetime special is small - a 30-second clip describing how hard teachers have worked during the pandemic. It was filmed on a hill in Seattle with the city's skyline in the background.

"It was a really cool experience," Adams said. "I hope people realize the amount of energy it takes to be a teacher, especially in this virtual world that we’re in. Teaching is a hard profession, but the kids make it all worth it."

"Celebrating America" airs from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Pacific time. You can watch it live here.