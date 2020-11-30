Lake Stevens man accused of shooting at deputies during high-speed chase

A 37-year-old Lake Stevens man was arrested Saturday night after reportedly shooting at deputies during a pursuit and later burglarizing a residence.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop a driver for suspicion of DUI near the 300 block of 128th Street SW. The vehicle did not pull over and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

The deputy pursued the vehicle eastbound on 132nd Street SE. The vehicle gained speed from 50 mph to over 90 mph and drove through multiple red lights.

Deputies say the vehicle turned west on Seattle Hill Rd and near the 2900 block the suspect fired 5-6 shots towards the deputy in pursuit.

The suspect turned into a residential neighborhood and crashed into bushes near the 1800 block of Mill Pointe Drive SE. The suspect fled from the vehicle on foot.

Several additional deputies, assisting officers from surrounding law enforcement agencies and K9 units responded to the scene. About an hour later around 9:30 p.m., a nearby resident called 911 to report a male broke into her garage and was rummaging through her vehicle in the 1800 block of Mill Creek Rd.

Several deputies responded and surrounded the residence. The suspect, a 37-year-old Lake Stevens man, was taken into custody without further incident and was positively identified as the suspect who fled from the vehicle. He was transported to Snohomish County Jail and booked for eluding, first-degree assault, drive by shooting, residential burglary, obstructing and vehicle prowl.

One deputy crashed a patrol car off the roadway while responding to assist with the pursuit. The deputy was taken to the hospital and treated for a minor injury.

There were no other injuries reported.