Lake Forest Park shooting leaves 1 person injured

article

Police in Lake Forest Park are investigating a shooting that left a person injured Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of 195th Street Northeast.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers performed first aid on the person and the victim was taken to the hospital.

After a search of the area, police did not locate a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram