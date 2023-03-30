Lake Forest Park homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect
LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. - Police are investigating after a homeowner fatally shot a burglary suspect Wednesday afternoon in Lake Forest Park.
At about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report a residential burglary fin the Hillside neighborhood.
According to investigators, a suspect broke into a home and the homeowner shot the suspect.
After police arrived, officers attempted life-saving measures but the suspect died.
The investigation remains ongoing.