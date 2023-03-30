Expand / Collapse search

Lake Forest Park homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lake Forest Park
FOX 13 Seattle
police lights article

police lights

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. - Police are investigating after a homeowner fatally shot a burglary suspect Wednesday afternoon in Lake Forest Park

At about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report a residential burglary fin the Hillside neighborhood. 

According to investigators, a suspect broke into a home and the homeowner shot the suspect. 

After police arrived, officers attempted life-saving measures but the suspect died. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 