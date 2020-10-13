Lake Cushman homicide suspects arrested in California

Two suspects accused of kidnapping and killing a woman then dumping her body near Lake Cushman were arrested Saturday in northern California.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified that the suspects, 37-year-old Mathew Collett and 28-year-old Kylie Craig, were possibly staying in the area.

Deputies arrested Craig when she ran out of gas in Redway, California. Deputies who stopped to help her recognized her as one of the fugitives.

Hours later, Collett was arrested after reportedly trying to carjack a car salesman at gunpoint while he was test-driving a vehicle. The salesman refused to give up the vehicle, and Collett was caught later walking on a nearby trail.

The hunt for the suspects started after deputies found the body of Rachell Roberts off of U.S. Forest Road 24 near Highway 119.

Investigators found signs of assault and suffocation.

Craig and Collett were booked on warrants for murder and kidnapping charges.