Lacey woman recounts waking up to masked man in standing over her, recording her

It’s a case that’s every woman’s worst nightmare: Lacey Police say a woman woke up to a masked man standing over her in her bedroom in the darkness. Now they need your help finding him before he strikes again.

At first, it didn’t seem real. "Did I just dream that-did that actually just happen?"

Initially, it seemed more likely it’d been a nightmare when Megan Padgett suddenly woke up around 4:30 am Sunday. "I look up and there is a masked man standing there with my covers, he's lifting them up and he has his phone in his hand with the flashlight on, looking at me-undressed-under my covers."

Paralyzed by fear and shock, Megan says she didn’t scream-it was more like a gasp. And just like that, the man was gone. "My sliding glass door is wide open so that’s when it hit me, yes that did just happen and somebody was in my house looking at me undressed…it’s this mix of adrenaline and shock. Your body realizes something just happened but your brain is just spinning."

"We’re incredibly concerned," says Detective Eric Lever with Lacey Police. Detective Lever says cases like these are rare, and highly alarming. "This person is taking the covers off of somebody who is sleeping and then recording them. That’s incredibly brazen," says Lever.

Investigators believe the suspect could’ve been recording video on his phone. and they’re concerned with him still out there, what he could do next. They’re asking residents to be extremely careful of their surroundings and making sure windows and doors are locked. And if you see anything suspicious, call 911 immediately.

"It feels like the world has just gone wrong, you start to lose faith and you realize there are people out there who are evil and are disturbed and will do these kinds of things and it does make you scared," says Megan. She says she doesn’t know when she’ll be able to go to sleep or even shower without panic setting in.

"He knew what he was doing, he had something in mind," says Megan. But she’s also determined to not let the fear consume her. She doesn’t want to let the intruder win. "I want him to know we are out looking for you so if you try this again, you’re going to get caught."

Megan says she believes the suspect to be about 5'10, a Caucasian male in their mid twenties to mid thirties, and was wearing all black with a hood up.

Police say they’re trying to get surveillance video from the surrounding area of College Street South East. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Lacey Police at (360)-459-4333. If you see anything suspicious, call 911. You can also remain completely anonymous with your tip and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 through Crime Stoppers. You can submit your anonymous tip using the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.