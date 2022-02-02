Lacey students walk out to call attention to incidents of racism, sexual assaults

Dozens of students in Lacey walked out of class Wednesday morning in protest after a racist incident at a basketball game.

River Ridge High School’s Black Student Union organized a student-led event, where more than a hundred students walked out of class to demand change within the school and the school district.

They wanted to bring attention to racist incidents and the number of sexual assaults on campus.

When FOX 13 Morning News was at the campus, students were gathered for a rally on the school’s soccer field.

Some of the students said they don’t feel safe walking around campus and when it comes to racism, they say nothing is done to address the issue.

Last month, a student at Capital High School in Olympia recorded a video during a basketball game against River Ridge and it captured one of River Ridge’s players being called a racial slur. The video made it to social media that evening.

"I had about 200 kids raise their hands yesterday, when I said, ‘Raise your hand if you have reported racism or sexual assault to the school district and they did nothing.’ Two hundred hands. We know people are reporting it," said student Alanis Blackburn.

