Lacey students stage another walkout over mishandling of alleged racism, sexual assault incidents

Students at River Ridge High School staged another walkout Thursday to protest allegations of mishandled racism and sexual assault.

Hundreds of students walked out of class to protest the ongoing incidents on campus, and they said the school and school district isn’t adequately addressing the issues.

The students behind the walkout said they’re not just doing it for current students but future students as well.

Some students said that they want teachers to go through equity and sexual assault training to help put an end to these issues.

During Thursday's walkout, a student told FOX 13 News that there was a potential threat. Lacey police said they were not investigating any threat and the school was never placed on lockdown.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram