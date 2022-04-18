Lacey pot shop robbed for the second time in three months

Police are investigating a robbery at Forbidden Cannabis in Lacey.

An officer on scene confirms to FOX 13 that a robbery took place, but did not offer any more details other than that.

No one was injured, detectives said.

This is the second time in three months that Forbidden Cannabis on Martin Way E. has been robbed.

In mid-February, three armed suspects pointed their guns at a budtender, another employee and a customer. The suspects made off with cash and several thousand dollars worth of product.

No one was injured in that incident.

Detectives are on scene gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses. It's unclear if Monday's incident is related to the robbery from February.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

