Lacey Police seek ID of arson suspect connected to multiple fires

Lacey Police need help identifying an arson suspect connected to several fires around town.

Multiple fires broke out in Lacey on March 27, which officials determined were intentionally set by an arsonist. Police have surveillance photos of a possible suspect, seen riding a bike and carrying a backpack.

The photos show a white man in a gray windbreaker hoodie, black pants, black shoes with tan trim, a black backpack, and a distinctive yellow and blue baseball cap.

Photos captured the man carrying what appears to be a short, blue stunt bike.

Anyone with information on the arsons or suspect is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at (360) 459-4333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

