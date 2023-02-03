Lacey Police seek help identifying suspect who stole money from hotel room

article

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who stole money from a hotel room on Monday.

According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), on Jan. 30 at around 11:00 p.m., the suspect stole $400 dollars from a hotel room at Candlewood Suites near I-5 Park.

The LPD posted a surveillance photo of the suspect on Twitter on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPD at 360-459-4333, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.