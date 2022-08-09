Lacey Police seek help finding theft suspect

article

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of stealing a customer's phone at a Fred Meyer on Sunday.

According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), at 4:52 p.m., 37-year-old Justin David Holden stole a cellphone from a customer at the Lacey Fred Meyer on Sleater Kinney Rd. SE.

He's described as a white man, standing at 5'9" and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 360-704-2740, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.