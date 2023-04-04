Lacey Police seek help finding missing runaway, last seen March 31

article

Police are asking the public for help in finding a teenager who hasn’t been seen since March.

According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), on March 31, Taelyn Winkelman ran away from home.

Authorities say she was supposed to get on the bus at 8:00 a.m. to go to school, but she never got on the bus.

Police believe she may be in the Seattle or Snohomish area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the LPD at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.