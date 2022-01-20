Domestic violence suspect shot, killed by Lacey Police officer

A Lacey police officer has shot an individual, the department confirmed to FOX 13 News.

The shooting occurred in the 6600 block of Axis Road SE, around 8:30 p.m. Police were called to the area for a reported domestic violence assault.

According to officers, the fight turned physical and the woman ran from the home and called 911 from a neighbor's home.

When officers arrived, they had probable cause to arrest the male suspect. When they tried to arrest him, he started fighting with officers and then pulled out a handgun and shot at them, according to police.

Officers fired back and shot the suspect, killing him.

One officer was hit in their bulletproof vest and got some bruises. Another officer got scratched and had bruises from the fight, but was otherwise unharmed.

More details will be released when they become available.

The shooting will be investigated by the Capital Metro Independent Investigations team, which includes officers from other law enforcement departments and agencies from Tumwater, Olympia and Yelm.

The officer involved will be placed on leave pending an investigation, per company policy.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 Seattle will have updates as they become available.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram