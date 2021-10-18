Lacey Police need help finding truck, boat and puppy named 'Bear' stolen from parking lot

article

A couple's pickup truck and boat were stolen from a Walmart parking lot in Lacey, along with the 13-week-old puppy they left inside.

Lacey Police need help recovering a blue 2005 Ford F-350 truck, a green boat on a teal trailer, and a 13 week old German Shepherd/Malamute mix puppy named ‘Bear’. They were stolen from the Walmart parking lot on Sunday, and may have been seen in the Puyallup and Tacoma areas, according to authorities.

"He’s the cutest, most adorable, best little dog I’ve ever had. Just wondering where he is, if he’s safe, if he’s OK, if he’s being fed. Those are very important things to us. All I want is my dog back," said Bryce Oxley.

Anyone who has seen the stolen items or puppy is urged to call 911, or contact Lacey Police directly at (360) 459-4333, or Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 800-222-TIPS, referencing case 2021-4478.

